The Apple Watch goes on sale April 24 but there’s been one waiting just for you…for two years…up Christopher Walken’s ass.

YouTuber BeefJurgy has created a fantastic parody of an Apple Watch commercial using the audio from Walken’s famous monologue in Pulp Fiction.

Hopefully, you’ll never find yourself fighting in a war and desperate enough to shove anything up your ass–but if you must shove something up there, why not an Apple Watch? Just imagine what those sensors would track…