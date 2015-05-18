Somehow, “Bob’s Burgers” Has Quietly Become The Hottest Destination For Comics On TV

The cast of Bob’s Burgers occasionally goes on national tours , which is the kind of thing that happens when four out of five top-billed performers on a sitcom are veteran stand-ups. Another side effect of having a comedian-friendly atmosphere, not to mention one of the funniest shows on TV? Other comedian friends want to drop by. In the case of Bob’s Burgers, this phenomenon has lead to a surprising number of the funniest people around making themselves available as recurring characters.

Say hello to the show with the deepest bench of comedic talent on TV.





The Belcher family, as played by Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, H. Jon Benjamin, Jon Roberts, and Dan Mintz, should all sound recognizable enough to fans of these performers who pre-date the show. It might take sharper ears, however, to figure out that creepy-cuddly twins Ollie and Andy are voiced by Sarah Silverman and her sister, the formidable Laura Silverman. Kevin Kline’s a regular, and so is Megan Mullally, but it’s in the occasional guests that the surprises lay. Any random episode might bring vocal work from Aziz Ansari, Zach Galifianakis, or Jenny Slate, who have all appeared a number of times. Aficionados will also recognize voices from Mr. Show, The State, SNL, and of course Key as well as Peele.

Feast your eyes on the comedic murderer’s row that is Bob’s Burgers in the slides above, and let us know in the comments if you can name one show with more famous funny folks routinely on-hand.