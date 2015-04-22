Amy Schumer’s Must-Watch “Friday Night Lights” Spoof Has A Lot More On Its Mind Than Football

Friday Night Lights has been off the air for years. Both Coach Taylor and Tami Taylor have moved on to other shows . While this moment in pop culture history doesn’t seem particularly ripe for a parody of the dearly departed series, Amy Schumer uses its premise as a springboard to an indictment of rape culture in organized sports.

Last night’s third season premiere of refreshingly female-centric sketch show Inside Amy Schumer packed a punch with “Football Town Nights.” It starts off as a note-perfect spoof of the source material, with Josh Charles subbing in for Kyle Chandler and Schumer putting down a heroic amount of wine in Connie Britton’s stead. However, things quickly take a turn and the sketch ends up as something of a spiritual sequel to last year’s brilliant “Very Realistic Military Game,” which also took a roundabout route to talking about rape. Both sketches are incisive, well-constructed, difficult to refute, and, miraculously, very funny.





With a fourth season renewal announced just before the third season premiere, it looks like we’ll have even more smartly provocative sketches like these to look forward to next year.