Forget FitBit, Kmart Celebrates Lethargy With Joe Boxer Inactivity Band And A Really Lazy 60-Minute Ad

Between the Apple Watch apps, FitBit, Nike+, and others, we have plenty of technological options to track and monitor our fitness and exercise regimen. But what about when we just want to put a dent in the couch, maybe binge watch nature shows and Daredevil with a bucket of chicken? Who’s to say which is the more valid life goal?

Kmart and Joe Boxer know that lazy people need affirmation, too. To that end, the two brands have collaborated on the Inactivity Tracker, a wristband device and app that will appropriately rank your lethargy. This is where you find out if you’re merely a “Couch Commander” or can aspire to “Cryogenic” levels of lackadaisical life.





FCB Chicago executive creative director Dan Fietsam says it all ties directly to Joe Boxer’s brand image. “The brand point of view is about embracing irreverence and subverting trends,” says Fietsam. “So what goes well with loungewear? Not moving. Looking around, our steps, exercise, everything is getting measured and counted. We started thinking about how to subvert that.”







To promote the Inactivity Tracker, the brands created the laziest commercial ever made–an hour-long look at the 2015 Joe Boxer Lounger Games. Basically two dudes in pajamas and recliner chairs doing absolutely nothing. The only thing more depressing would be if you watched the entire thing.