Google Reveals A Pay-Per-GB Wireless Service

Update 2:40 p.m. ET: As TechCrunch reports , Google has just confirmed its wireless service, called Project Fi. For now, Project Fi is invite only and available only on Nexus 6 phones. For $20 a month, you get unlimited talk and text. The data plan works a little differently that most others on the market: you pay $10 per gigabyte of data, and if you don’t use all the data you purchased by the end of the month, Google refunds you for the unused data.

Here’s a video promo from Google:

—

Google is expected to announce its wireless service today, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources who say the wireless plan will let users pay only for the data they use. As we previously wrote, Google’s service is rumored to run on Wi-Fi when possible and otherwise use T-Mobile’s and Sprint’s networks.

A pay-as-you-go model would be different from the wireless industry’s standard model, which has set data caps per month and charges high fees for data used over the cap. Via email this morning, Google reiterated that it definitely has plans to launch its own service as a mobile virtual network operator but declined to provide any details.

The service will reportedly route calls and data through Wi-Fi when possible and otherwise use T-Mobile’s and Sprint’s infrastructure, hopping between whichever provider’s signal is strongest, says The Wall Street Journal. Google is also rumored to be in talks with international mobile provider Three to offer a mobile plan in Europe.

But the service will likely not be widely available, at least at first. According to The Wall Street Journal‘s sources, it will only work with Google’s Nexus 6 smartphone at launch.