Budweiser Celebrates Earth Day With The National Park Foundation And A New Bottle Design

In America, beer drinking and parks go together like beer drinking and fishing. Or beer drinking and baseball. Or beer drinking and … supporting the National Park Service? Sure, why not.

Budweiser has announced a multi-million dollar partnership with the National Park Foundation, the official charity of U.S. national parks, for its Find Your Park campaign to raise awareness about national parks and the centennial milestone of the National Park Service in 2016.





To celebrate, the brand is rolling out limited-edition patriotic packaging featuring the silhouette of Lady Liberty. Budweiser commissioned Instagram photographer 13th Witness to shoot the campaign for the new bottle. It’s the first time the brand has teamed up with an Instagrammer for a campaign–the anonymous photographer has more than 527,000 followers.

“The brand’s recognition and respect for my… photography, and their desire to lend it to this campaign has been great,” says 13th Witness, in an email. “To be able to promote America’s national parks, while simultaneously partnering with an iconic American brand, has been an enjoyable professional anomaly.”

Bud’s national parks awareness campaign continues with events and concerts at parks throughout the summer.