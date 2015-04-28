The Worst Marketing Advice I’ve Ever Heard

With so many people professing to help you market better, it’s difficult to tell the genuine from the phony.

A few years ago when my business hit a slump, I hired a sales and marketing coach. While he offered some valid advice, he also provided a few snippets of pure nonsense, such as wandering the streets of NYC networking.

He also advised that I forget about revamping my antiquated website since that would divert me from my key task of finding new clients. Hey, can’t a website be a powerful source of new business?

The problem with this coach was that his head was buried in the past. He was advising for a pre-Internet world that no longer existed.

Unfortunately, he is not the only one out there offering up schlock disguised as wisdom.

So what to do?

To help you sort through the gobs of marketing misinformation out there, here is a checklist of what not to do, along with a list of what to do instead.