What We Mean When We Talk About “Empowerment”

One of the defining tropes of today’s social innovation field is the idea of “empowerment” to frame the outcomes many of us are driving towards for people and communities in need. Nearly every entrepreneurial organization focused on social problem solving, from established to upstart, expresses some version of “putting people in control of their own lives” as part of their raison d’etre as well as a description of their approach.

This is the fourth installment in a series–7 Reasons for Social Innovation Optimism–on exciting new developments that have the potential to drive greater impact on our biggest social challenges. Read the last piece here.

Empowerment is the right goal and offers the hope of a break from some of the “we know what you need” paternalism—not to mention a “be grateful for whatever we give you” charity mentality—that has too often marked efforts to affect social change. At the same time, the ubiquity and near sacrosanctity of empowerment as a goal means that it deserves a higher level of scrutiny than many of us have given it recently. We must challenge ourselves to do it more, however, because new approaches, research, and other developments are generating new insights that are beginning to upend established assumptions about what it really takes to drive change. These insights also point the way toward a synthesis that enables us to avoid trading a commitment to results for local ownership of change.





LIFT, a New Profit grantee headquartered in Washington, D.C. with operations in six metropolitan areas, is one organization with a cutting-edge empowerment philosophy that deserves attention. LIFT’s advocates help their “members” struggling in poverty to build a foundation of personal, social and financial skills, and resources to weather tough times and achieve stability and success. Members take the lead in setting their own goals and plotting a path out of poverty, with their advocate playing the role of advisor. LIFT puts a huge premium on customer service for, and feedback from, members, both of which help the organization build translatable knowledge and remain adaptive to changing needs among constituents.

These simple (but not easy) shifts in the relationship between practitioner and beneficiary also help build trust, as LIFT member Niki Davis recounted in an interview:

There’s something much more empowering about working collaboratively. The [LIFT] advocate didn’t have the life experience like me, and hadn’t ever had to deal with being a poor adult in an urban environment. She had a great zest and enthusiasm, and a fabulous knowledge of databases—a young generation without the experience but the brainpower and hope and no loss of spirit. … It’s a different pace, a complete positive belief that it can get better. That let me get out of any sense of hopelessness. I know there’s a way—between the two of us, we’ll find a way. That’s one of the many aspects of the people who work at LIFT that I find fascinating and colorful—they learn through you what the blocks are to economic sustainability, and they’re completely willing to tackle it with you.

Davis, a 53-year-old former model and artist in Washington, D.C., battled health problems that plunged her into poverty. Eventually, she found LIFT and partnered with an advocate to build her way back to self-sufficiency, confidence, and happiness. In part thanks to LIFT, she was able to achieve her dream of homeownership, become a yoga teacher and find community in a support network for people who suffer from depression.

She and the more than 10,000 other current LIFT members have indispensable agency in their relationship with the organization and its advocates, which signals the importance of LIFT’s investment in two core ideas: first, that the people who have the best insight on big problems we are trying to solve are the ones experiencing the problems in their everyday lives. And second, that strong personal and social foundations and relationships are connected to stronger financial foundations.





This adds new dimensions to established notions about empowerment. For decades, most nonprofits working with low-income or underserved populations have devoted the lion’s share of their resources and time to skill building to help people improve their lives. This is undoubtedly important work, but LIFT and other organizations are showing that helping people access networks may be equally or more important. In LIFT’s case, members not only become part of a mutual support network of more than 100,000 current and past members with shared knowledge and experiences, but also gain access to the organization’s networks of contacts that can be leveraged for health treatment, education, jobs, and myriad other important empowerment activities. These are force multipliers that make it more likely that skill building will translate into long-term results.