That Quadruple Rainbow You’ve Been Freaking Out About Is Not Really A Quadruple Rainbow

Many of us will never forget the joyous, tear-filled occasion when Paul “Bear” Vasquez set his eyes upon an elusive double rainbow:

So it’s no surprise the Internet would collectively freak out over the reported QUADRUPLE rainbow Amanda Curtis of Long Island, New York, and CEO of fashion-y Nineteenth Amendment, tweeted out.

The only problem? It’s a fake.

Curtis set off a firestorm of retweets and blogs over the image below:

Beautiful, yes. A quadruple rainbow, not exactly. According to Raymond Lee, a research professor at the U.S. Naval Academy, what we’re really looking here are “sunlight-reflection” rainbows.

“These rainbows can form when sunlight is reflected from a water surface behind or in front of the viewer, with the result that the sun’s reflected virtual image forms a second light source which appears as far below the horizon as the sun’s real image is above it,” Lee wrote in an email. “A map of the Glen Cove, NY LIRR station shows that Curtis had a great location with Hempstead Bay to the [northwest], nearly opposite the morning sun.”

Lee, who has studied rainbows extensively, verified the first legit quadruple rainbow back in 2011. And as you can see, it looks nothing like Curtis’s photo: