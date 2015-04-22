Now There’s An Instagram Zitcom About An Acne Cream

All adolescents around the world, at one point or another, come face to face with the dreaded outbreak. Everyone from the Hulk to stars of classic Canadian teen melodrama have been there. But to reach a new generation of kids fighting the blemish battles, Benzac Acne Solutions has created an Instagram sitcom about the quest for a pimple-free life.

“The Benzacs” is a 22-episode show created for 15-second Instagram video, that will post over three weeks through the Benzac Instagram account. It follows four high school friends as they strive to be cool while still being true to themselves. It’s like Dawson’s Creek-meets-Saved By The Bell-meets-a Clearasil commercial. Three of the characters also have their own Instagram accounts with more photo and video posts.

The campaign, created by agency Deutsch New York, will feature more than 80 pieces of original content, including a national TV and digital campaign, with commercials airing on TeenNick, MTV, MTV2, Comedy Central and ABC Family.