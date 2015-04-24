Fixing An Overlooked Element Of The Gender Pay Gap

The gender pay gap has been getting more attention in recent months, but the gender gap has always been an issue, and I’ve seen it first-hand in the advertising industry. Our business has long had a diversity problem, and while the numbers of female creative directors are climbing from as low as 3% a few years ago to 11.5% now , a wide gap on the leadership level still exists. Women aren’t reaching the top of their profession, which means they aren’t reaching the top pay levels either.

I’m as troubled as anyone is by pay inequity, but a recent study has changed the way I view the root of the problem. Rather than assuming that the pay gap between men and women is gender discrimination alone, I now see that this inequity is also a caretaker bias. To counter it, I suggest we compensate rather than penalize women for their lifestyle choices.

The White House estimates that women are paid 77 cents on the dollar compared to men. The gap is even greater for African Americans (64 cents on the dollar) and Latina women (56 cents on the dollar). None of this is new, but when I learned that gay men face a similar pay gap, I was a bit taken aback. Does the apparent assumption that gay men will take on caretaking roles, and therefore need more leave, factor into that pay gap?

This made me wonder whether pay inequity could be linked to the fact that 39% of mothers have taken a significant amount of time off from work to care for family versus less than one-quarter of fathers (according to the Pew Research Center). And could the fact that straight women receive lower wages than lesbian women reflect an unconscious belief among corporate leadership that lesbian women are less likely to serve as caretakers?

The gender pay gap has long been linked to our tendency to attach less value to women’s jobs and contributions. But if the pay gap also reflects an employer-held belief that heterosexual women are more likely to take on a higher proportion of child-rearing duties, we can counter with a combination of support from leadership and men, more equitable distribution of caretaking duties, and smarter solutions.

The gender gap on the leadership level is a huge problem. Without women on boards and in management positions “the same pool of men is making decisions for promotion,” says Nancy Mellard, the national leader of CBIZ Women’s Advantage, a program that directs the development of women professionals.

Business leaders must start looking at these relatively small caretaking leaves as a necessary part of hiring a diverse and effective workforce, and make building that a top business imperative. It really is good for business: the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2014 highlighted a strong correlation between a country’s gender gap and its economic performance.