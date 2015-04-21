Today in Tabs: Lemon Aid

Sleep! We all need to do it, except for me, because I am the latest in technology (almost mythology). Or, at least, I was one of many young idiots who thought so.

After I dropped out of university (for the first of three times) in 2007, I used my suddenly-empty days to experiment on myself. Inspired by a dumb Men’s Health article (a magazine I bought back when I was trying to be a guy) and a memorable section of The Game (a book I bought back when I was trying to be an asshole guy), I tried polyphasic sleep.

Six naps per day, twenty minutes each. It sounds impossible, because it is. Really, it doesn’t work. But I wasted six months of my life trying to adapt to a constant feeling of complete exhaustion. Subsisting on two hours of sleep per day wrecked me physically and mentally, and when I (eventually) threw in the towel it was an enormous relief.

In the years since, I’ve read a lot about sleep, so this hilarious Toast piece was practically tailor-made for me. Unlike polyphasic sleep, which is tailor-made for nobody. Do you hear me? Never try it.

