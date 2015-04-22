The Hidden Gender Bias In Google Image Search

Just when you thought biases were a completely human construct, more evidence suggests that both algorithms and interfaces could be biased, too.

The latest example of this is from a study conducted by researchers from University of Washington and University of Maryland and reveals how a gender bias is working its way through web searches when people look for images to represent careers and jobs.

First, they did a comparative analysis to see if the prevalence of men and women in image search results for professions actually correspond to their representation in actual professions. The researchers did this by comparing the number of women who appeared in the top 100 Google image search results in July 2013 for 45 different occupations, which ranged from bartender to chemist to welder, with 2012 U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics of how many women actually worked in those fields. Then, they did a qualitative analysis to see how men and women are portrayed in the image results.

The goal was to answer some compelling questions:

Are there systemic over- or under-representations of women in preferred results?



Do biased image search results lead people to perpetuate a bias in image search results when they choose images to represent a profession (i.e. through stereotype exaggeration)?



Do differences in representation in image search results affect viewers’ perceptions of the prevalence of men and women in that occupation?



Can we shift those opinions by manipulating results?

The answers were equally compelling. For instance, according to their study, more than half of U.S. authors are women (56%), yet the image search shows only about 25% women authors.

On the flip side is telemarketing, an industry where men and women are equally represented, but the Google image results would have you believe that 64% of telemarketers are female.

Not all the results were so skewed. The research uncovered that, in nearly half of the professions, the actual gender representation and the image search numbers were within 5 percentage points of each other.