The 10 Tricks That Will Make You Appear Smarter In Meetings

By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

Meetings: the place where mental energy goes to die. It’s not that you don’t want to pay attention, it’s just that pesky issue of your body completely shutting down the second a slide goes up.

Luckily, blogger Sarah Cooper has your back.

In what is essentially the 10 commandants of meetings, The Cooper Review lists foolproof tricks to make you appear smart in meetings–note, “appear.”

As Cooper mentions, “Like everyone, appearing smart in meetings is my top priority. Sometimes this can be difficult if you start daydreaming about your next vacation, your next nap, or bacon. When this happens, it’s good to have some fallback tricks to fall back on.”

And fall back we will. Scroll through Cooper’s tricks above or see the entire infographic below, and try them out during your next meeting.

For more tips, see Sarah Cooper’s new book: 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings

