Now You Can Hunt For The Loch Ness Monster On Google Maps

We are used to Google Search being able to find almost anything for us but–the Loch Ness Monster? Well, the company is certainly helping fans of the world’s most elusive creature have a go at searching for it.

Google took its Street View cameras to the remote, mist-shrouded lake in the Highlands of Scotland to capture the area, including underwater. Partners from the Caitlin Seaview Survey dove under the surface and collected imagery of the dark, peat-infused waters below.

The company also worked with local expert Adrian Shine, leader of the Loch Ness & Morar Project, who has been involved in fieldwork in the area for more than 40 years.





Shine features prominently in a short film introducing the project. Made by ad agency Adam&EveDDB, it shows some of the process involved in gathering the 360-degree images, as well as discussing the legend of the Loch Ness Monster and sets an atmospheric tone.

Loch Ness covers 22 square miles, and is very deep, roughly 750 feet in places and holds more water in volume than all the lakes and rivers of England and Wales combined. It is these uncharted depths that have allowed the legend to live on.

Shine says: “We still want to find things which are bigger than we are, more mysterious, hidden… You could say the entire purpose of our civilisation is to explore.”





When users glide their way around the digital waters via Google Maps, the “pegman” usually seen on Street View changes to a little Loch Ness Monster sporting a tartan Tam o’Shanter cap.