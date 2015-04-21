Try Guessing All Of These Iconic Movie Posters Without Titles And Stars

Toward the end of 1980s oedipal nightmare of note, Back to the Future, a 1950s-bound Marty McFly looks at a picture of himself from the present and sees that he has become almost completely erased from existence. A new art project carries out Marty’s nightmare all the way by erasing him from the Back to the Future poster, along with the defining characteristics from several major movies.





Something is clearly missing in the new series of altered movie posters by French art director Madani Bendjellal, though in some instances it’s not obvious at first. Even without Marty McFly, Back to the Future has a telltale flaming Delorean to clue viewers in on its identity. Other films in the series are more cagey with the details. With just a background to go on, but no title, logo, or toothsome sea-monster, the Jaws poster just looks like a refreshing exercise in shades of blue and white. Not since Garfield Minus Garfield has a glaring absence redefined a familiar image so much.

Of course, it should come as no surprise that the Alien poster is still terrifying even without an enormous floating space-egg. See if you can guess the others in the slides above.