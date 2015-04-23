The Story Behind The Most Viral 3-D Tattoo Ever

In just four weeks it became the most viral tattoo of all time–a 3-D cyborg-style hexagon sleeve tattoo by British tattoo artist Tony Booth, whose striking creation has so far charted almost 30m online views thanks to social media … and a little help from Banksy.

Working out of his own salon, Dabs Tattoo based in Southport, near Liverpool, Booth is an award-winning tattoo artist with a preference for working in black and grey. Inspiration for his distinctive original designs comes from a variety of sources, including nature, geometry, art, architecture and even his own kids’ drawings, he explains.

Then there is mandala–the spiritual and ritual symbol in Hinduism and Buddhism representing the universe–and other traditional interlocking geometric patterns, such as “sayagata” and “assanoha.” To each piece of work, however, he adds he always tries to add his own, unique twist.

The 3-D cyborg sleeve came about through a mixture of inspiration and happenstance when a customer with an old tattoo he’d tired of approached Dabs for a refresh. “It was a cover up that nothing else could really be done with–the original piece was very black and the only option was to carry on with the black and then add the pattern work and additional black shading to make it stand out,” Booth’s wife and business partner reveals.

“There have always been 3-D tattoos–like spiders and butterflies that can look very real. But this was different, and more to do with changing the original tattoo and covering it with something better and different and it evolved with input from both Tony and his client.”

Booth adds: “The hexagons and pattern work on the sleeve were the main focus, with the shading that makes the tattoo look 3-D simply a way to enhance the design.”

After 18 months work, the cyborg tattoo won Booth an award for Best Blackwork at the annual Tattoo Tea Party event which took place in Manchester in March.