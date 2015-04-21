This Might Be The Most Insane Ad Ever For Cloud-Based Consumer Engagement Software

“Okay people, we need to figure out a way to clearly illustrate the power of our customer engagement software and its potential value to our clients’ business. Now, what have we got so far? Yes, Steve, go ahead.”

“Well, I was thinking we set it in a car dealership. A female consumer is hesitant as the salesperson starts making incorrect assumptions about what kind of car she wants…”

“I’m with you so far but it sounds a bit stale.”





“Um, okay, then … all of a sudden, with a clap of thunder and a cloud of smoke, in walks Thunderhead, a cross between a wildling warrior and the Technoviking of cloud-based software platforms. After literally suckling at this man mountain’s nurturing teat, the car salesman is rejuvenated and filled with all the right information and customer details to make the sale. Our Viking hero then triumphantly strides away in slow motion.”

“Sorry Steve, did you say you wanted the salesman to be breastfed by the warrior technoviking?”





“Yes.”

“Just checking. Sold!”