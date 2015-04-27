5 Things Your Employees Wish They Could Tell You

If your employees could change one thing about you, what do you think it would be?

TINYpulse, a software company that measures employee satisfaction, asked 1,000 full-time employees what they would change about their managers, and the top five answers explain why just 30% of Americans report being engaged at work.

It comes down to your interpersonal skills and communication, says Laura Troyani, marketing director for TINYpulse. “Studies show relationships drive employee engagement and get people excited about being at work,” she says. “Unfortunately, companies often promote individuals based on their project skills and not their management skills.”

This method of promotion doesn’t take into account how the person communicates, how they handle difficult situations, and how they motivate others. Making things worse, most organizations don’t offer training on these skills.

Instead of putting your organization at risk of losing your best people, take a look at the top five things employees wish their managers knew, as well as the steps you can take so your staff isn’t wishing these things about you.

Fifteen percent of employees wish their managers would improve their communication skills, with clarity and transparency being the most desired characteristics.

“Employees want to know what is expected of them, and they want someone to turn to for help and guidance,” says Troyani. “They want their leader to have the skills to be more direct and empowering rather than passive, aggressive, and emotional.”