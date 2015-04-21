A Kids Classic Comes To Life In The New Trailer For “The Little Prince”

The classic French children’s story really comes to life in this new trailer for its latest adaptation, directed by Mark Osborne (Kung Fu Panda), with stunning animation and a parallel story that appears to further comment on what we can lose on our way to adulthood.





The film is set to premiere at Cannes, then in France by June 29, and at a later date everywhere else. It boasts a laundry list of stars, including Jeff Bridges, James Franco, Marion Cotillard, Benecio Del Toro, Ricky Gervais, Paul Giamatti, Albert Brooks, and Rachel McAdams.





So get your eyes ready, between the amazing animation and the tears, it looks like they’re going to get quite a work out.