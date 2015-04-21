A Doomsday Cult Meeting Ends Ingloriously In This Hilarious Short Film

One thing about cults, based on tragic history , is that sometimes membership is contingent on buying in to the idea of mass suicide. Admittedly, this in and of itself isn’t all that funny. But start thinking about the natural doubts, the conversations and thought process behind those doubts, and the potential for comedy starts to seep in.

In his latest short film, David Shane expertly taps into that potential by introducing us to a cult leader who starts to have some second thoughts about some of his earlier proclamations when the day of transcendence finally arrives.





As we all know by now, Shane is the perfect director to mine the awkwardness of any situation and his frequent collaborator Rory Scovel is hilariously convincing as High Priest Nebula.

The director is also known for his advertising work–remember HBO Go’s Awkward Family Viewing?–and Second Thoughts has its own ad connection, written by Josh Dimarcantonio, a creative director at agency 180LA, along with Matt Heath and Eric Stevens.

It’s like the short film equivalent to riding a holy comet to the planet Quathcore.