10 Ways to Stay Motivated During Your First Job

It’s hard to believe it was almost a year ago when I wrote, “Fears Of A New Graduate.” It’s not hard to believe that, even back then, I knew one of the most difficult parts of my transition to the working world would be a job with no definite end point.

To quote my freshly graduated self, “With a new slate of classes every four months, and 10-week internships or summer jobs in between, college can foster a sort of schizophrenic way of thinking. The thought of accepting one job that will last for an indefinite period–while mostly exciting–can be a little bit frightening. If you don’t like a class, the endpoint is visible. If you don’t like some aspect of your job . . . well, you’re just going to have to find a solution yourself.”

Thankfully, I now have a full-time job that I very much enjoy, working for and with people I like and respect. However, that doesn’t mean this particular anxiety has just evaporated. It hasn’t.

It wasn’t long after starting my first full-time job that I came to the startling realization that I had signed on for . . . who knows how long. I felt a little like David After Dentist . . . ”Is this forever?” Without a definite endpoint in mind, I realized that you have to approach work every day with a different mindset. Every day isn’t a race to the finish; it’s just piece of a much longer process. In other words, it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon. And let me tell you, I’ve never been much of a distance runner, literally or metaphorically. So, I asked some experts how to stay motivated in your first long-term work situation. Here’s the best advice I got.

Executive coach Ray White says that millennials need to be very clear with themselves about their “why”–go so far as to actually write these answers down and check back in with them: “Why are you working, and more specifically, why did you choose this company? What do you want to accomplish with your life, and how will this job help you get there? How can this job help you matter and make a difference for other people? Knowing your ‘why‘ will get you through the tough times and give you a more positive attitude on a daily basis,” he says. ”It gives you the meaning in your life you need to prosper. Time will fly by if you know why you are working.”

Several experts cited becoming friends with colleagues as one of the best ways to stay motivated on the job, and I couldn’t agree more. You don’t want to disappoint colleagues anyway, but you tend to want to do a great job for people you know personally, like, and respect. “You will be more productive, more successful, and have a lot more fun, if work is full of friends instead of strangers,” White says.

As a millennial who has experienced this feeling, Michael Ruttle gave me this great tip: “Constantly remind yourself that you are getting paid to learn.” See how lucky we are?