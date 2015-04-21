Zaha Hadid Mills Beautifully Detailed Objects From Solid Marble

A new collection of vases and a tables by starchitect Zaha Hadid shows the potential of automated milling technology to create beautiful, intricately designed objects from solid marble.

Designed for Citico, Hadid’s Tau Vases resemble lotus flowers or bulbs, their organic shapes and delicate ridges contrasting with the solidity of the stone. The Quad Table, which comes in five sizes and four different marbles, looks like fabric that’s been stretched and gathered on the edges, similarly subverting the rigid expectations we have for carved stone objects. The center of the table is cut out to create a star-like pattern on the ground when light is shone through it.

The marble objects were shown off at the Salone del Mobile furniture exhibition, which just ended in Milan.