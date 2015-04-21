advertisement
The Cannabis Editor

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

We sat down with Ricardo Baca, editor at The Denver Post and the world’s first-ever cannabis editor, to talk about the future of marijuana. We found out when cannabis is expected to be as mainstream as alcohol, how transparent you should be on your own marijuana use, and how this role came to be.

