Step Inside The 10 Best Green Buildings of 2015

When the American Institute of Architects first started handing out annual awards for sustainable architecture 19 years ago, green buildings were still somewhat rare.

Now, the opposite is true: Most new architecture contains at least some sustainable design features. If you use solar panels or harvest rainwater, you’re not going to make any headlines. If you’re not using any … what are you doing? So the 2015 edition of the AIA’s Committee on the Environment Top Ten Awards includes buildings that all go much farther than usual–in most cases, by piling on a laundry list of design choices that are better for the environment. Here are this year’s winners.

Nic Lehoux

Dubbed the greenest office building in the world, Seattle’s Bullitt Center manages to combine virtually every possible sustainable building feature, from composting toilets and rainwater harvesting to an “irresistible staircase” designed to lead people away from the elevator. The six-story building, completed in 2013, is designed to run on essentially zero energy, water, and waste.

Brian Rose

Built on the site of an abandoned factory and rundown public housing in Oakland, this affordable housing development meets the highest LEED standard, with on-site solar power, bioswales that treat stormwater, and new pedestrian paths that connect a formerly disjointed neighborhood to places like a library and a park. The development reused the old factory building to reduce waste. Though the apartments and townhouses are designed for average incomes of only $15,000, the neighborhood doesn’t look like public housing.

Sam Oberter

Designed under a city program for energy positive housing, these townhouses use ultra-thick walls to stay warm without extra heat during Boston winters. The shape and orientation maximize natural light and sunlight hitting solar panels on the roof. Cheap and simple to build, it’s intended to be a prototype for more new housing on vacant lots in the area.

Peter A Sellar

As a research lab for the steel and manufacturing industries, this football field-sized building is filled with equipment that uses a lot of energy, making it that much more impressive that the new design cuts energy use by 70%. The orientation harvests daylight while using a screen on the western wall to cut cooling loads in half; in the winter, solar tanks provide radiant heat. Sensors automatically adjust lighting and blinds to save energy. Rainwater harvesting cuts water use by 92%.

Dror Baldinger

Architects converted a nearly 100-year-old warehouse into a modern, efficient office with a new courtyard to maximize daylight, solar panels, and a redesigned alley space that reused concrete salvaged from the renovation. As part of a plan to make the sprawling neighborhood more active and walkable, the outdoor spaces are open to the public.