Adobe Gives Lightroom New Facial Recognition and HDR Features, An Android Update, And More

Adobe is announcing an upgrade to Creative Cloud Photo, the cheapest version–$10 a month–of its pay-as-you-go creativity suite. In the case of Creative Cloud Photo, the suite has two core components: Lightroom and Photoshop. And the upgrade is really about meaty revisions to the Mac and Windows versions of Lightroom.

The line between Lightroom and Photoshop’s missions has always been a bit blurry. Basically, Lightroom is for organizing photos and performing quick tweaks that don’t take more than a few clicks, while Photoshop gives you all the detail-oriented image-editing tools you ever wanted, and then some. That concept doesn’t change in this update. Still, Adobe is upping the ante on what you can accomplish in Lightroom without much effort.

Among the new Lightroom features:

Facial recognition helps you identify and tag the people in your pictures, so you can quickly find photos with a particular individual. (If you move a photo out of the app–by uploading it to Facebook, for instance–the information about the people in it stays in Lightroom, so you don’t unwittingly associate a photo with a name.)





HDR merge can combine two or more images of the same scene taken at different exposures–such as with a camera’s bracketing feature–into one high dynamic-range photo in which nothing is too dark or too light.

Panorama merge does something similar to a feature built into many cameras and smartphones: It stitches multiple images into one ultrawide photo.

Filter brush lets you adjust where a graduated effect is applied to an image, which is handy if you want, for instance, to restrict it to the background and leave foreground objects untouched.