Gett’s Alternative To Uber-Style Surge Pricing

During rain, rush hour, and even hurricanes , Uber sometimes increases its rates for rides by, say, eight times the normal fare. A ride that would usually cost $65, in a snowstorm, suddenly costs $192 . A 20-minute ride, on Halloween, will suddenly set you back $362 . Uber doesn’t make these price hikes just to annoy customers, though the strategy certainly at times has had that effect . According to Uber, surge pricing is necessary to incentivize its drivers to get on the road during the busiest times.

“Higher prices are required in order to get cars on the road and keep them on the road during the busiest times,” Uber CEO Travis Kalanick once wrote on his Facebook page in response to a disgruntled customer who said surge pricing made him or her “OUTRAGED” and “DISGUSTED” (that’s not me–it was written in all caps). “This maximizes the number of trips and minimizes the number of people stranded. The drivers have other options as well. In short, without Surge Pricing, there would be no car available at all.” Lyft, a competing on-demand car app, has a similar system it calls “Prime Time.”

But when Gett, a similar app that launched in Israel in 2010, launched in New York last year, it send the opposite message: In September, it promised New Yorkers that any ride they took between Houston Street and 52nd Street would cost no more than $10 (plus tax and tip). This week, it extended that from to 72nd street, promising that no fare would ever exceed $15 (plus tax and tip). No surge pricing. Ever.

So then how does Gett incentivize its fleet of 2,000 black cars to get on the road when it needs them most?

The secret is that Gett does pay its drivers more during busy times. It just does so without changing the fare the customer pays.

Uber and Lyft take 20% of every fare: Increase the fare, and you increase the driver’s pay. Gett instead pays drivers by the minute. During dedicated peak times, like between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on weekdays, it increases the rate per minute but does not collect more money from the customer–the additional money that goes to the driver comes instead out of Gett’s cut.

Gett’s CEO, Shahar Waiser, says that the consistent pricing model grew out of the company’s corporate business, through which 2,500 companies pay for their employees’ rides. Those clients had more power than individuals trying to hail a cab in the rain, and they weren’t willing to put up with surge pricing. Instead, Gett mapped zones within which it promised set fares. Those fees most often cover the cost of paying the driver, but the profit margin fluctuates. Gett makes less money when it pays drivers more, but because of the incentive for drivers to work during that time, it can deliver more rides.