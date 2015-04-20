Some Hero Strapped A GoPro To Himself And Turned A Boring Work Day Into An Extreme Adventure

That was the challenge one office worker–who goes by the username Braziliandanny on both YouTube and Reddit–undertook as he strapped on a GoPro and, using hyperlapse photography and a jamming electronic score–made the stuff of ordinary life at the real estate firm where he works seem downright dramatic in his parody commercial for the brand. Thrill to the site of a dude scrolling through pictures of otters! Be dazzled as he spins idly in his chair! Watch the drama unfold as he collates paper from the copier! Or not–it is a pretty boring-looking job–but at the very least, his worst fear of capturing someone at the urinal for the bathroom sequence didn’t come true.



