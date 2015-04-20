Today in Tabs: 4/20 Is Just A Number

4/20 close that tab
The new Whitney Museum is out! And boy, does the New York Times have neat video animation renderings of it. I don’t know what that architecture review says but I sure did scroll through it and watch the videos while I was trying (and failing) to think of an art-museum themed pun on “Snowfall.” Jerry Saltz wrote about the museum itself and I somehow managed to read all of it, even though it was only made of words? I’m sure there are no broader conclusions to be drawn from this.
We’re talking Slack again! Stewart talked to Farhad last week about the company’s eleventy-billion dollar valuation, and how only an idiot would turn down what is at this point free money. Then today Amanda Hess wrote about Slack for Slate and triggered the inevitable boomlet of Slack anxiety that always follows publicity for the company. Slack is just `net chat that’s finally better than IRC, which has, for decades, been the internet’s lowest yet-unhurdled bar.
Nick Denton is “intensely relaxed” about a possible Gawker union, while somehow Buzzfeed was directly operating the Pepsi twitter account during the Superbowl? There’s a lot of other stuff in that post but that was the main thing that had me going “????” I can’t be the only one who thinks that’s shady as heck right?
Speaking of shady as heck! Michael Eric Dyson goes in on his (now ex-) friend and mentor Cornel West like
Dyson talked about it a little more to The Root as well. I’m expecting more Takes TK on this, but do read it if you haven’t yet, there’s a lot there.
Ernest Baker wrote about how cool it is to be friends with Drake, and it’s a really great read if you imagine that it’s not about rapper and actor Aubrey Drake Graham but about an actual male duck. Check it out:
Medium added blocking. Twitter added open DMs and wants to trademark “Tweetstorm”. The Daily Mail exceeded even its own high standards for garb behaviour. Tell us your story. The A.V. Club oral history of Airplane is incredible. Here’s the most disturbing javascript ever.
Intern Avery is gradually writing longer and longer intern tabs in a bid to supplant me entirely, and she thinks I haven’t noticed. But the joke’s on HER because the more she writes the less I have to!
Comic books aren’t just for kids any more! But their politics still are!
In an industry full of artists who either don’t understand female anatomy, or else straight-up trace faces and poses from porn, Frank Cho has been known for putting out a more respectable kind of cheesecake.
But that changed two weeks ago, when Cho posted a sketch of relatively-new (and canonically young) super-hero Spider-Gwen to his blog. The sketch is a “parody” of an extremely controversial, Spider-Woman cover by Milo Manara.
Anger over Cho’s sketch steadily grew, with Spider-Gwen artist Robbi Rodriguez chipping in to call foul, and comics luminaries like Rob Liefeld jumping to Cho’s defense. Yesterday, Cho announced that he’d be donating his $1000 commission for the sketch to the charity House of Ruth, and that everyone who didn’t like the sketch was an idiot, and that all this outrage had really just been feeding the Chroll.
it’s hard to see Frank Cho because he’s completely transparent
If you’ve seen any similar controversy on the Internet recently, you know all these beats: the cries of “free speech”; the accusations of contrived outrage; and the exhortations that you just don’t get the joke. But ComicsAlliance, providing a more detailed timeline than I have room for here, ends the story with a note of hope. These controversies are happening because the audience is changing, and the industry with it.
Not quickly enough, obviously. But then again, comics do work on an elastic timeline.
It’s nice to have friends who report back to me from the worlds of comics and gaming so I will know when they stop being awful (spoiler: never).
Today’s Job: Omg omg omg SCIENCE WRITER FOR THE ISS! Oh wait, you don’t get to go to space. Never mind.
Today’s Song: Modest Mouse, “Ansel” just because it’s been stuck in my head for like a week
~You can’t know, well, you can’t ever really know. What’s the last tab you’ll close? How the hell would you know?~
There wasn’t a Tabs quiz on Fast Company last week because reasons. Sorry! Next time there is one I’ll email you about it. Never Tweetstorm®.