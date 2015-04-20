Today in Tabs: 4/20 Is Just A Number

The new Whitney Museum is out! And boy, does the New York Times have neat video animation renderings of it . I don’t know what that architecture review says but I sure did scroll through it and watch the videos while I was trying (and failing) to think of an art-museum themed pun on “Snowfall.” Jerry Saltz wrote about the museum itself and I somehow managed to read all of it, even though it was only made of words? I’m sure there are no broader conclusions to be drawn from this.

We’re talking Slack again! Stewart talked to Farhad last week about the company’s eleventy-billion dollar valuation, and how only an idiot would turn down what is at this point free money. Then today Amanda Hess wrote about Slack for Slate and triggered the inevitable boomlet of Slack anxiety that always follows publicity for the company. Slack is just `net chat that’s finally better than IRC, which has, for decades, been the internet’s lowest yet-unhurdled bar.

Nick Denton is “intensely relaxed” about a possible Gawker union, while somehow Buzzfeed was directly operating the Pepsi twitter account during the Superbowl? There’s a lot of other stuff in that post but that was the main thing that had me going “????” I can’t be the only one who thinks that’s shady as heck right?

Speaking of shady as heck! Michael Eric Dyson goes in on his (now ex-) friend and mentor Cornel West like

Dyson talked about it a little more to The Root as well. I’m expecting more Takes TK on this, but do read it if you haven’t yet, there’s a lot there.

Ernest Baker wrote about how cool it is to be friends with Drake, and it’s a really great read if you imagine that it’s not about rapper and actor Aubrey Drake Graham but about an actual male duck. Check it out:

I get a text from Drake at 12:34 AM. “Quack quack quack? Quack quack quack quack quack.” The Duck—as much of his team refers to him—is having a party tonight. The guard at the entrance to his gated Hidden Hills neighborhood tells me that Drake has reached his limit on guests for the evening. Even with an invite, access to Drake’s home requires effort. “Quackkk. Quack, quack quack quack quack.” Seconds later, a black, heavily-tinted Escalade arrives at the gate. The driver rolls down the window and calls out my name.

Finessssssse.