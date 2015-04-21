Your New Music Roundup, Featuring Blur, Alabama Shakes, And Neil Young

Panic! At The Disco is back. You remember this Fall Out Boy-esque band which was always quick with the hooks and wit? The band’s new single, a prelude to a summer album, isn’t any different and should be stuck in your head for days.

Peter, Bjorn, And John have been on hiatus, but that hasn’t stopped them from releasing a new song as part of the band’s new record label compilation album. Here’s the track “High Up.”

Father John Misty‘s new record came out a few weeks ago, but he already has a new track which was a Record Store Day exclusive track.

Ryan Adams also had some unreleased tracks he put out as part of Record Store Day which you can now hear. (No Rdio account is needed, but you do need to add an email address, even if it’s fake.)