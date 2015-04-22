The Airbnb Of Weed Is Totally A Thing

If you head to Colorado or Washington hoping to enjoy some weed while on vacation, there are big obstacles in your way. You can’t smoke publicly, which means no lighting up at restaurants, on park benches, or even in your rental car. Some hotels have designated smoking rooms, but those tend to get snapped up quickly. And even if you are lucky enough to snag one, you can’t smoke on a balcony or by a window where passersby might see you. Smoking in the corner of a dark, dank windowless hotel room is a sure way to kill your buzz.

So what’s a pot-loving traveler to do? Enter Bud and Breakfast, a brand new company that launched at the start of this month with the goal of giving tourists the right ambiance for a marijuana vacation. (And not to be confused with Bud+Breakfast, which is more like a chain of spas–and, what with the similar name and idea, helps illuminate just how frantic this green rush is.)

“We’re essentially the Airbnb of cannabis,” says Sean Roby, Bud and Breakfast’s founder and CEO. “People list their homes on our sites from places where cannabis is legalized, both in the U.S. and also overseas in places like Jamaica and Uruguay.”

For Americans looking to take a local vacation, Colorado currently has the highest number of listings, which is just as well, because many hotels catering to cannabis tourists there are overbooked. (Every single Bud and Breakfast listing was sold out for April 20.)

Currently, Roby is funding the site himself, but as it expands, he says that he might be open to exploring at private equity opportunities. Roby is a veteran of the tourism industry, having launched a Taste of Travel over a decade ago. That company organizes specialized activities for tourists around the country, including wine tastings, sustainable agriculture tours and farm to table experiences. Bud and Breakfast will be a subsidiary of this larger business. Roby has worked closely with Napa Valley tourists, building lodging, and creating events and tours that will allow them to enjoy wine. He believes he can provide similar experiences for marijuana tourists. “I want our locations to be like the Napa Valley of cannabis,” he says.

While the Bud and Breakfat concept is similar to Airbnb, Roby explains that there are significant differences as well. The people who list their properties on Bud and Breakfast try to make cannabis a central part of the experience for their guests. For instance, many will provide strains of the herb and edibles in their homes, together with bongs and other paraphernalia, so visitors don’t have to hunt down some cannabis on their own.