Icelandic Yogurt Powers This Story About A Brave Young Messenger

While it’s been a total Greek-fest in U.S. yogurt aisles for some time, Europeans are being promoted to look north, with an aspirational message about those hardy, attractive souls in Iceland. According to this new TV spot, Icelanders’ robust nature is powered by Skyr, a high protein yogurt made by Arla Foods.

Arla is launching the yogurt in the UK with a film from Wieden + Kennedy and directed by Dougal Wilson of Blink Productions, whose recent credits include John Lewis’s Christmas epic, “Monty the Penguin” and “Shirts” for Ikea, as well as several spots for Arla Foods’ flagship butter brand, Lurpak.

The 90-second film, entitled “The Messenger,” is set in a remote Icelandic village in 1968 and tells the story of a boy who delivers messages received on his village’s only telephone to different members of the community. He encounters many hazards on his way, including a spouting geyser and a snowstorm. No problem is too great for the plucky lad, who tucks into a bowl of Skyr at various points in the ad.





Arla is introducing Skyr to the U.K. with the spot, which broke over the weekend and intends to extend the campaign to Germany and the Netherlands soon. The TV ad is supported by outdoor executions by photographer Andy Sewell.

Alongside this activity, a series of three short documentary films will be distributed online later this month. Each features a modern Icelander, including the doorman at the oldest bar in Reykjavik and a female cyclist, who share how they grew up on Skyr.