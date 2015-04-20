If The Trailer Didn’t Excite You Enough, The Official “Batman V Superman” Posters Might Do The Trick

By now you’ve seen the first leaked Portuguese trailer, then the official trailer, and maybe even the Lego version of the trailer . But just in case these weren’t enough to get you appropriately nerd-stoked, Zack Snyder took to Twitter over the weekend to reveal the official poster art for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Top marks all around for three main reasons. First, they just look awesome, thanks to a gritty street art, propaganda style that’s a bit like Faile-meets-Poster Boy. Second, it stokes the flames of excitement sparked by the trailer. And third, after months of somewhat negative coverage around DC’s supposedly too dark, too humorless approach (particularly compared to Marvel’s yuk-yuk action success), these further fuel an excited optimism around the film.





And it doesn’t even come out until March 25, 2016! Snyder and the marketing minds at Warner Bros. have seeded some positive vibes here, and would be well-advised to carefully keep it up at regular intervals to sustain the interest and intrigue through multiple Marvel releases and that other space adventure people keep talking about.