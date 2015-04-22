How Your Grandparents’ Lives Affect Your Resilience To Stress

Scientists say yes. A number of research finds that those who have been traumatized around the time of conception can pass on a DNA code to their offspring that results in a higher vulnerability to stress in their molecules, neurons, cells, and genes. Furthermore, this gene expression–a chemical coating upon the chromosomes–is strong enough to be passed on to a third generation, which means grandchildren have “a kind of biological memory” of what their grandparents experienced, according to studies.

This unconventional finding has led to a new scientific field of study called epigenetic inheritance. We’ve known for some time that the way parents raise their children impacts their human psychological development, affecting traits like later behavior, habits, personality, and aggressive tendencies. However, these environmental factors point towards child-rearing and are believed to be learned by the way parents interact with their children during formative years. On the other hand, the study of epigenetics finds genes are “tagged” or “marked” by past generations and can be switched on or off depending on environmental factors, such as trauma, stress, and even prenatal nutrition.

“Epigenetics is how your environment influences your genes,” Tara Swart, a senior lecturer at MIT, tells Fast Company:

The two most famous studies are about Holocaust survivors, so people who became pregnant around that time, and then people who became pregnant just before, during, or after the famine, which was in the Netherlands around the same time. Those [studies] showed that people who were in starvation or stress just before they got pregnant, because they had either switched on or switched off certain stress genes, the baby was actually born with a different stress threshold than its mother’s genes would have normally given it.

“[Researchers] reproduced it in animals and they looked at things like, if you give a rat an electric shock every time you give it a certain smell, like peppermint, then [findings] showed that its babies would get stressed when they smelled that smell even though they’d never had the electric shock,” explains Swart, co-author of the book Neuroscience for Leadership. “So they learned to get stress around that smell.”

In an influential study on epigenetic inheritance, researchers found that generations after the Second World War, offspring of Holocaust survivors continued to suffer from terrible nightmares of being “chased, persecuted, tortured or annihilated,” even though they were not around during the war.

The study says: “At these times, they suffer from debilitating anxiety and depression which reduce their ability to cope with stress and adversely impact their occupational and social function. It seems that these individuals, who are now adults, somehow have absorbed the repressed and insufficiently worked-through Holocaust trauma of their [parents and grandparents], as if they have actual inherited the unconscious minds” of those who survived.