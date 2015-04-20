Watch People Get Chased By An Empty Wheelchair In This <strike>Horror Trailer</strike> Medical PSA

If diseases were TV shows, osteoporosis is sort of like Castle . Despite not being part of the pop culture zeitgiest of recaps, podcasts, and think pieces populated by the likes of Game of Thrones, Scandal, and Mad Men, it still affects millions of people every week .

More than 54 million Americans and 200 million people worldwide suffer from osteoporosis, yet 70% of women with it don’t even know they have it. The Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, NY and agency FCB Health know that even though someone breaks a bone due to osteoporosis every 20 seconds, it’s not one of those higher profile diseases that make people sit right up and pay attention to, so they made something a little bit tougher to ignore.





A hidden camera shows people on the street and in a mall tossing out, crumpling up, or just walking by fliers on osteoporosis awareness. But an empty wheelchair follows them around as a reminder of what could be in their future, and it freaks them right out. It’s no Devil Baby, but empty wheelchairs still have a certain reputation.





This wheelchair has its own site, with more information about the disease from the National Osteoporosis Foundation and National Bone Health Alliance.