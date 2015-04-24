Debugging The Gender Gap: This Movie With A Mission Seeks To Inspire Women In Tech

That was Angelina Jolie, playing computer whiz Kate “Acid Burn” Libby, in Hackers, the 1995 cult classic. But in the two decades since the film’s release, “hacking” has become entrenched in popular culture as a largely masculine pursuit, best reserved for sunlight-shy nerds and brawny brogrammers.

If you’re going to be a girl in that class you don’t want to do it alone.

So perhaps it’s no surprise that just 0.5% of the college degrees awarded each year in the United States go to women majoring in computer science. After they graduate and enter the workforce, women’s representation in technology declines even further.

That dismal state of affairs was news to documentary film director Robin Hauser Reynolds. She started her career in finance, a firsthand witness to harassment and grabby hands on the floor of the London stock exchange. Reynolds knew little about the gender imbalances in Silicon Valley. But as she began to interview women technologists, starting in February of last year, their stories resonated with her. The result is captured in her new film, CODE: Debugging the Gender Gap.

CODE director/ producer Robin Hauser Reynolds

“Why is the stereotype of the feminist a bad thing?” Reynolds asks, as we sit down to talk in the chaotic days of promotion following the world premiere of CODE at the Tribeca Film Festival. (The film plays this evening and Sunday, as well.) “It doesn’t mean I’m offended if a guy opens the door for me; it just means I should be respected and treated as one of their peers.”

That theme of respect runs throughout the film as Reynolds celebrates women’s contributions to technology, from Ada Lovelace, who wrote the first algorithm designed for a machine, to former Facebook director of engineering Jocelyn Goldfein. CODE makes the case that women have just as much natural ability to offer as men, and that having diverse perspectives represented in product decision-making is better for business–and for our greater society (an example of what that means: the lack of tools for tracking menstrual cycles in Apple HealthKit, among other recent oversights).

Grace Hopper, who discovered the first computer bug (literally) Photo: Molly Schwartz

There is growing momentum in support of that argument, from toys like GoldieBlox to career bootcamps like Code for Progress. But for mainstream audiences–and even some technology leaders–encouraging women to code remains low-priority.