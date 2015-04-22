How An 80-Year-Old Park Avenue Institution Went Digital In Just 80 Days

If you’re not a regular, it’s easy to walk right by Jim’s Shoe Repairing, a narrow storefront pinched between a 59th Street boutique and a Duane Reade. Inside, though, is an institution: Park Avenue customers have coming here to submit their cracked Chanel heels and scuffed Prada loafers to the care of the Rocco family’s cobbler craftsmen since 1932.

“Expensive shoes are hand-crafted. We try to keep that,” says Joe Rocco, founder Jim Rocco’s grandson, his New York accent proof of his heritage. “I started working at the store on Saturdays, when I was 13. My father started when he was 10. It’s a family tradition, working there. You get pulled in.”

Three generations of Roccos, with Cobbler Concierge cofounder Joe Rocco at center

Only we aren’t at Jim’s, but about as far away from Park Avenue as you can get within the five boroughs. Like a proud parent, Rocco, dressed in jeans and a black polo shirt, is leading me on a tour of the 5,200 square-foot Queens warehouse he helped to design and outfit; this week, it will become the operational headquarters of Cobbler Concierge, a startup aiming to give Jim’s an online storefront and access to a wider customer base.

“It’s pretty cool,” he says–and then pauses, with a smile, to correct himself. “It is cool.”





It’s also a rare example of a family-run brick-and-mortar business teaming up with digitally savvy entrepreneurs–in this case, cofounders Pettus Randall and Rebecca Haarlow, who met as Princeton undergraduates.

Pettus Randall

“Shoe repair is an art, truly. I didn’t realize that until I started doing research on the industry and met the Rocco family,” says Randall, an Alabama native with a faint drawl. “Every shoe is slightly different, and every wear and tear on that shoe is different. The knowledge that has been passed down is invaluable, and key to this whole thing. It’s not something you can Google.”

We’re standing beside two shoulder-height leather stitching machines that look like Singers, complete with foot pedals. They were purchased using a portion of the $700,000 that Randall has raised from friends and family, and refurbished under Rocco’s watchful eye. Now technicians that Rocco and his son Andrew have trained will be responsible for stitching battered shoes and boots, as well as mending heels, gluing on rubber soles, and adding a final polish.