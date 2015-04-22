Most Valuable Followers: How SocialRank Wants Your Brand To Get Closer To Its Audience

Your Internet megaphone calls out to everyone–but you have no idea who you are talking to. Sure, you could inspect your followers’ Twitter bios by hand, or even take a sample size and extrapolate. But this is the age of Big Data. All the information about your followers is out there waiting to be analyzed–and SocialRank would like to do all the heavy lifting for you.

Most social media analytics tools teach you how your tweets and posts perform. Instead, SocialRank teaches you about your followers. In the year since the company launched in beta in February of 2014, SocialRank has been tinkering with its formulas to rank followers on Twitter–and today, it is expanding to include Instagram in its follower-tracking social galaxy. But more important than summarizing your follower demographics is SocialRanks’ tools to target specific followers based on criteria–to make followers, not the content they post, the center of your brand’s focus.

Who are these people?

“Most performance tools tell you how much your content is retweeted,” says Alex Taub, cofounder of SocialRank. “Our approach was, ‘Let’s make the people primary and the content secondary.’ At a certain point with these brands, they are getting more and more followers and more engagement, but they need to take a step back and say, ‘Who are these people?’”

SocialRank lets you rank your followers by several metrics to determine usefulness, like followers who are the most followed themselves, or followers who engage with your brand the most. But there are two metrics that form the “secret sauce” at the core of SocialRank: Most Valuable Follower, which ranks followers by influence, and Best Follower, which balances Most Valuable with most engaged. Add SocialRank’s filters and you can find your brand account’s Most Valuable Follower in, say, Kansas City for an upcoming event or reward your five most engaged followers who have “chef” in their Twitter bio with your brand’s cooking swag.

That kind of engagement, the big brand plucking one fan out of obscurity and rewarding their loyalty, is the kind of personal touch that SocialRank lets you perform intelligently. But it can also be a tool to recruit. Taub recalls when a local blood drive used SocialRank to find the most high-profile people to promote their drive (they ended up finding an MMA fighter), then found local journalists, and then hunted down donors–all using SocialRank’s combination of sorting metrics and filters. In that sense, SocialRank makes the most sense for brands–but it still has uses for individuals, Taub says. He used it himself to contact journalists for coffee during a trip to San Francisco and asked local followers where to get the best grub.

But don’t take his word for it: SocialRank has a free tier for individuals. SocialRank had a premium tier when it launched, but they included the premium tier’s features in the free version upon release of SocialRank 2.0 in August. They have not yet nailed down all the features for the new premium tier, but it will likely cost $50 per month for a more evolved version of the basic account for brands.