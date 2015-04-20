This App Lets You Make Professional-Looking Fan Videos With Your Smartphone

The most-watched type of content on YouTube are official music videos. And the second most popular type is the fan-made music video–typically self-recorded footage of people wildly Gangnam-styling in their bedrooms or lipsyncing Disney ballads in their cars. In fact, the record industry generates more ad revenue from mashups, lip syncs, and tributes than it does from official videos themselves.

Scott Snibbe, the interactive media artist behind the MoMA-acquired Bjork Biophilia app, saw untapped creative and business potential in the millions of fans obsessed with making DIY music videos. “It’s really hard to make a good fan music video,” Snibbe says in a phone interview. “One video can take people hours or days to shoot.”

With that in mind, Snibbe went to work on Eyegroove, which lets you make high-quality, professional-looking videos quickly and easily using a smartphone. Packed with a dozen special effect options, no knowledge of film editing software is required. Now, the company is getting ready to release the second iteration of its app.

Eyegroove is partnered with SoundCloud, which lets users make videos for any of the millions of songs on the streaming service. This easy, instant access to music to pair with your video is one thing that sets app apart from existing music video apps. There’s also a built-in social network, letting you easily share your Grooves, as they’re called, with your friends.

The app has been in a quiet beta period for the past year, testing with a small group of users.

“The app is extremely popular with teens, especially teenage girls,” Snibbe says. It’s expanded the creative potential of the video selfie as genre with its colorful filters–most users film themselves singing directly into the camera.