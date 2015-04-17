This Is What Would Happen If Classic Novels Were Subject To Client Feedback

F. Scott Fitzgerald, Salman Rushdie, and Joseph Heller all worked as advertising copywriters before their rise (I mean, if you can call it a rise…) to world-class novelists. It’s also an ad industry cliche that many creatives churning out copy for brands are really passing time before their fiction, screenwriting, or other artistic pursuit really takes off.





The 2015 Winston Fletcher Prize, a British fiction contest, and agency DLKW Lowe, speaks to these aspiring literary lions with a new campaign aimed at aspiring novelists in adland by showing that even great works of fiction would’ve been “plussed” with brand client critiques. With a tagline “Write for yourself. Not for a client,” the campaign taps into many an ad writer’s sense of creative superiority beyond their day job.