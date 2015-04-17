Matthew McConaughey’s “Interstellar” Character Shares Your Feelings About That “Star Wars” Trailer

There are few things that truly unite an Internet prone to reactionary responses, #HotTakes, think-pieces, and contrarianism-for-contrarianism’s sake–but very few human beings with beating hearts will dispute that the Star Wars: Episode VII teaser released yesterday was anything less than amazing. How amazing? Even Matthew McConaughey found himself openly weeping as the trailer played. Or at least one of his characters did.

Granted, that’s the result of more movie magic–Icelandic filmmaker Oskar Arnarson spliced together footage of McConaughey’s Cooper from Interstellar in a particularly poignant scene from that film. Instead of watching videos his far away children made for him, though, McConaughey now appears to be watching the Star Wars trailer instead. The reaction shots are perfectly timed: McConaughey’s grin as he sees the crashed Star Destroyer in the sand is our grin as we saw the same image crawl into the frame, and his tears of joy as Princess Leia is handed her lightsaber are our tears.





When McConaughey sits in stunned awe as the Millennium Falcon evades a TIE Fighter through the ruined hulk of a downed spacecraft on a desert planet, we are all there with him. If the only way to make December 18 come faster is to let Michael Caine drop us through a wormhole that distorts time and space, well, it might just be worth it.