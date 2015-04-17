Ben & Jerry’s Creates Its Own Stoner Version Of Apple’s 1984 For 4/20

The history and origins of the connection between April 20 and marijuana is as smoky as a hot-boxed van . But that doesn’t stop a large portion of the weed-loving population from celebrating like it’s Christmas and July 4 rolled up in one.

Ben & Jerry’s, ice cream merchants and revered munchie innovators, has once again pushed the envelope of snacking to mark this year’s 4/20. And to properly illustrate the impact of this breakthrough ice cream sandwich technology, the brand and agency Mekanism are invoking Apple’s legendary “1984” commercial. But instead of a sledgehammer smashing the conformist regime, it’s a tasty ice cream treat wrapped in a waffle cone-like burrito. Makes total sense.





The look on that dude’s face says it all.