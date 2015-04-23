This Food Delivery Service Pays Low-Income Youth A Living Wage–And The Food’s Good, Too

It’s hard to ignore the lure of on-demand food delivery startups like Sprig and SpoonRocket. Select your meal, press a button, and poof, a delivery person is waiting outside your door in minutes (at least during off-peak times).

But buying meals from these services, and others in the so-called “shut-in economy” doesn’t exactly feel warm and fuzzy. Someone is making a lot of money on these startups, but your personal experience is this: grabbing food from a harried deliveryperson who is probably getting paid less than they should.





Then there’s The Town Kitchen, a food delivery service that doubles as a food justice initiative.

The Town Kitchen launched last year in Oakland, California, with a mission to prepare high-quality, on-demand meals for businesses, while paying low-income teenagers and young adults a living wage ($15 to $20 an hour) for working in the kitchen and getting trained in valuable culinary skills.

In addition to getting food prep experience, the kids will learn about social justice and entrepreneurial skills, as part of an education partnership starting this summer with the Oakland Unified School District and San Francisco State University–the latter of which will give course credit for kitchen work.





The food options are inspired. One upcoming lunch features a Japanese curry chicken salad sandwich, seared salmon with a pesto orzo pasta salad, a smoked tofu Cobb salad with avocado-lime dressing, and a strawberry spinach salad. Sides and drinks include an Arnold Palmer from Mamacitas Cafe (a women-owned pop-up cafe), as well as artisan marshmallows and salted caramels. “It’s definitely a chef-crafted meal,” says the company’s co-founder and CEO, Sabrina Mutukisna.

Mutukisna previously owned a cupcake business, but she was always intrigued by the potential to bring together communities with entrepreneurship and workforce development. Then Mutukisna met Jefferson Sevilla, a sous chef at Google who would go on to be the executive chef at SpoonRocket. “We talked about how we could make a food delivery company that’s about social justice, but is also for-profit,” says Mutukisna. Sevilla soon quit his SpoonRocket job to orchestrate The Town Kitchen’s meals.