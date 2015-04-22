Why Already Busy People Are More Likely To Get More Things Done

Someone recently posed this question to me : we all know that “if you want something done, ask a busy person.” But why is that? Why exactly do busy people seem so reliable?

It is true that those with a lot on their plates are often willing to take on more. Just look at volunteering statistics. You might think that people with jobs, and people with kids, would be less likely to volunteer than those without such claims on their time. But in reality, volunteering rates are higher for the employed than those not in the workforce, and parents are more likely to volunteer than non-parents.

I think reliability and busyness go hand-in-hand for two reasons. First, those who are successfully juggling a lot have good systems for avoiding dropping balls. They intuitively think like project managers. How long will the proposed task take? What steps are involved? When would each step need to be completed by, and what problems might arise that would preclude meeting those deadlines? They keep looking ahead to see what’s on deck. Then they build in enough margin so that when things come up, as they inevitably do, they stay on track.

Those who are successfully juggling a lot have good systems for avoiding dropping balls.

To continue the juggling metaphor, someone who has figured out how to juggle six balls won’t be flummoxed by a seventh. It just goes in the queue and cycles around like the rest.

But the equation goes the other way, too. It’s not just that busy people are reliable. The more profound insight is that reliable people become busy.