These Soccer Moms Spewing Party Real Talk For Hefty Cups Are Cray

Every generation has its own lingo. Slang is a secret language meant to confuse and anger old folk, and it’s been that way since probably the Middle Ages. Twenty-five years ago mass confusion gripped society when bad started to mean good. At least now parents have Urban Dictionary to turn to, because no one should have to figure out what fleek is alone.

To market a new generation of its classic red party cup, Hefty and agency Havas Worldwide Chicago gave some suburban soccer moms an unexpectedly updated vocabulary. You don’t need to know what bae, turnt, cray, or any of the other 2015-speak means to see what’s going on here, bruh. It’s Like Father, Like Son or Freaky Friday meets keg cup advertising.





The writing and juxtapositions here are pretty flawless, and a perfect way for the brand to illustrate its cups can be used for more than a few rounds of beer pong.