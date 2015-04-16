This Jet Painted Like R2-D2 Is The Flight You’re Looking For

It’s been a good day for Star Wars fans, who’ve had their first glimpse of an aged Han Solo and heard the first words spoken by Luke Skywalker in well over 30 years this afternoon. But watching movies has only ever been part of the Star Wars formula, and another part–playing with toys!–just got a huge upgrade. At least, if you consider a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jet a toy. And who doesn’t?





Japanese airline ANA announced the launch of the five-year Star Wars Project today, which includes the R2-D2 Jet. The design, which wraps an R2-like decal along the tube of a Boeing livery jet, will begin making international flights this fall–which means that you don’t need to live in Japan to have the possibility of looking up and glimpsing your favorite Astromech Droid making the rounds. No word on if a companion C-3P0 jet is on the way, but by Christmas, BB8 will probably be your favorite Droid anyway.