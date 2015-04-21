The Antidote To “Always-On” Work Mode

Years ago, I had someone very near and dear to me pass away. It happened during a time in my career when things were starting to skyrocket and there was a lot of work to do at the office. I was putting in long days and going full-speed. I sat down to write the eulogy, but found myself stopping at every paragraph to deal with something work-related that would take me off-course. I wasn’t focused–I’d answer a phone call or respond to an urgent email. It was awful. In a way, I actually felt like I never got the chance to properly grieve because I didn’t separate myself during that critical time. I wasn’t there for my family and I certainly wasn’t there for myself.

This period in my life was a true tipping point for me that lead me to what I am about to share: I don’t believe in the “always on” world we live in. It just isn’t conducive to getting your best work done when it comes to life at home or at the office. You have to figure out how to maintain a balance.

To do that, I’ve tried reframing and refocusing on what is really important. For example, following that event, having the ability to work part-time became important to me. I was able to find a company that supported me–and I hope that in future, roles like mine aren’t so rare. If part-time is a priority for you, it’s about finding the right company, the right leadership and having a great team. On the flip side, if you are lucky enough to find an attractive part-time role, when you are at work, you have to be 110 percent committed and focused.

Here are a few other rules of the road I live by to help separate and balance my spheres.

Perhaps many of you are type-A as I am, and to you I say, just let it go. Focus on the big picture and find the things that you need to focus on because they’re important to you. For example, if making family dinner time a regular occurrence is a priority, focus on that and make sure your family is able to attend. If you need to, shift meal time to be later in the evening to accommodate it.

Use that at-home approach and translate it to fit at the office. Think: “What are the things that will have the greatest impact on the business? Is this one of them?” If the answer is no, then I look for the thing that will make the biggest difference. The inverse of this is also true. I might see a creative material that I don’t love, but I know that making it more visually appealing to me isn’t going to impact the business, and it will prevent my team from getting other things done. The key is to know what’s important–focus on those elements and let the other stuff go.

When I became a parent for the first time, one of the biggest things I had to make peace with was that I am not perfect and neither is my life. I had to pick my battles. Dinner time as a family and eating well-balanced meals is a priority. Having every room look Pinterest-worthy was no longer an option.

We all know that change is inevitable; it’s a part of today’s professional landscape and of course, children are always changing. With my balance of work and home life, I always remind myself to stay nimble, because what works today may not work tomorrow. Over the years, my husband and I have tried many variations of childcare and combinations of full-time or part-time. Different solutions work at different times for different reasons. We’ve had to adapt, and as any set of working parents knows, we know life can (and will) shift.