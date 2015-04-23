How To Love Your Job Every Day

If you clicked this story, then it’s highly likely that you do not love your job every day. According to a Gallup study from 2010-2012 , 70% of Americans are not engaged with work. If you are one of them, then feeling excited, energized, and engaged with your day-to-day probably feels like a pipe dream, or a fantasy fit for a Disney movie.

I remember thinking the same thing. Hollywood is good at painting a picture of love that is based in fantasy. After all, how many romantic comedies end with the couple falling in love and walking into the horizon hand in hand? We believe our Prince Charming will come.

When it comes to the fantasy we are given about our careers, however, it’s the opposite. Do you recall the movie Office Space? It’s the story of three employees who are stuck in cubicles at jobs they hate, with zero engagement with their work. While this picture is a bit more dire than the average American’s office space, it’s one of the many messages we get from the movies–work is usually a place we want to avoid. The phrase “Thank God It’s Friday” regularly shows up on my Facebook feed.

Superstar candidates know who they are, what they want, and dazzle people with their passion. You can’t be all of those things without enjoying what you do.

Over the past 10 years, companies like Google and Zappos have convinced us a Great Place to Work is the ideal–and cool. However, usually what we hear about working there (full disclosure: I worked at Google for three years) are the perks. When people asked me about my job, I routinely shared my love of the free gourmet meals and table massages.

What about loving your actual job every day? We don’t hear this very often. In fact, when I share with people I truly love my job, they usually don’t believe me. Is it realistic to believe you can love your job every single day? The answer is a resounding yes. Here are five reasons why:

Employers want to help you find it. “Smart, committed people . . . are our most precious and powerful resource,” says Wendy Woods, senior partner and global head of social impact practice at The Boston Consulting Group.

Many of the innovations people have created recently enable even more people to contribute in even more substantial ways. That’s a significant part of why I am so optimistic about the future. There may be far more jobs out there than you think. Your dream job exists.