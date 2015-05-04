A Startup Identity Conundrum: When Your Product Is Your Mission Statement

Holstee makes mostly posters and greeting cards, but it started in 2009 with T-shirts. It has also experimented with art frames. And wallets made from recycled plastic bags. It runs a $7/month subscription service for art, delivered to you on a greeting card with a stamp already attached. It also runs a “global movement” to encourage potluck dinners. It started an online magazine last year. And also hosts a speaking series. As well as a class series on topics like creativity–launching online soon. It makes yoga mat bags. And also light fixtures. Its latest product is a “cubicle survival kit” that includes art, tea, and a miniature terrarium.

“I wonder, is this normal? Is every company like this?” asks co-founder Michael Radparvar when I meet with him in April. “In some ways, Holstee has been our own personal incubator to try things.”

The answer is no, Holstee is not a typical startup. Because Holstee’s biggest product, the thing that enables it to experiment with yoga classes and potluck dinners, is its mission statement.

Back in 2009, after Radparvar and his two cofounders (one of whom is his brother) quit their jobs to work on the T-shirt company, they paused for a minute to write down why. You’ve probably seen the result. “This is your life,” it begins. “Do what you love, and do it often.”

They posted an artistically designed version on the company website, and what would soon become known as the “Holstee Manifesto” went viral. After trying in vain to direct the incoming website traffic to their other products, an intern finally said, Radparvar remembers, “Guys, let’s just make the fucking poster.” Ever since, sales of the manifesto have made up 50% to 90% of the company’s revenue.

Most companies start with a product that its founders believe in. Over time, the product changes, the team builds revenue, and then eventually it will decide on a mission. This is how Facebook, for instance, went from a “Hot or Not” concept to a place that states, “Facebook’s mission is to give people the power to share and make the world more open and connected.”





Holstee’s manifesto put the company in the reverse position. It had a steady source of revenue. It had a mission statement that its customers backed. But what did Holstee do?