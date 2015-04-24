Growing Pains: Can Seattle Become A Marijuana Tourism Mecca?

When Washington state legalized recreational marijuana use last July, Seattle’s tourism industry saw a new opportunity. Could Seattle become a hub for pot tourism, with eager visitors piling into local hotels and Airbnbs for an opportunity to try some of that famous Pacific Northwest weed? The answer, in a word: yes. But not without a struggle.

Before Seattle could become another Amsterdam, local businesspeople and tourism agencies had to (and still do) deal with some unexpected issues. Building a marijuana tourism mecca, it turns out, isn’t as simple as sparking up a spliff.

In Seattle, the epicenter of Washington’s tourism industry, marijuana is legal to buy in small quantities for personal use. But it’s new for both government and entrepreneurs, so the situation is, in many ways, uncertain.

A guide for marijuana smokers put out by Seattle’s city government says adults over 21 can buy up to one ounce of marijuana, 16 ounces of edibles (think “hash brownies,” or Dixie Elixirs & Edibles’ higher-end munchables), 72 ounces of liquid marijuana, or seven grams of marijuana concentrate per visit to a state-licensed store. You can’t smoke your marijuana in public view, and you can’t take it out of state with you. And don’t even think of driving high.

Marijuana tourism is the wild west.

But just because it’s legal doesn’t mean you can do it anywhere. Smoking regulations mean you can’t just light a pipe inside most hotels or hostels; the same smoking provisions that ban cigarettes also ban smoking marijuana. Insurance companies may also prohibit marijuana use inside, say, a restaurant or coffee shop. Meanwhile, not one person I spoke with for this story quite understands what “public view” means. Is it illegal if you smoke it by a window? Is a rooftop illegal? Entrepreneurs–and eager smokers–are trying to figure it all out.

To find out more, I called David Blandford, vice president of communications for Visit Seattle, the city’s tourism agency.

I quickly learned that Blandford and his organization see pot tourism as a puzzle that, once solved, could draw tourists to the city and become a valuable draw for the local economy.